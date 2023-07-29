Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.05-$9.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.09 billion-$19.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.97 billion.

ADP stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.77.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.23.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,913,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

