Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,134 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.74. The company had a trading volume of 420,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,392. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

