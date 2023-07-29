Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.27 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $190.22 million and $2.27 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,548,972,773,245,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 213,548,972,773,245,024 with 151,747,343,064,436,352 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $2,303,168.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

