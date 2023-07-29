Band Protocol (BAND) One Day Volume Hits $3.37 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $153.63 million and $3.37 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00004089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 136,846,330 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,046,330 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

