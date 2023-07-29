Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Better World Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better World Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $132,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

