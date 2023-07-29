Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $818,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $87.34. 11,543,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.74. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

