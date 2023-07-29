Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,448,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,802 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 51,360,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,736,094. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

