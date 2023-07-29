BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.84

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.16. BioCorRx shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 852 shares trading hands.

BioCorRx Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

Get BioCorRx alerts:

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCorRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCorRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.