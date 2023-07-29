BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the June 30th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 43.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of BTAI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.58. 1,008,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,420. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $279.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.85. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $48,766.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,285 shares of company stock valued at $998,451. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $512,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

