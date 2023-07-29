BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.65

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and traded as high as $9.71. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 52,222 shares traded.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

