BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $609.76

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 609.76 ($7.82) and traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.08). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 628 ($8.05), with a volume of 233,389 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 566.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 609.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 663.07.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

