Blur (BLUR) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blur (BLUR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Blur token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blur has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Blur has a total market cap of $25.45 million and approximately $14.58 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 800,949,960.9969559 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.30669997 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $16,961,469.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

