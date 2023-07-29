Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Bone ShibaSwap has a market cap of $323.87 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s launch date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 230,003,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 230,003,022.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.41670654 USD and is up 8.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $13,171,638.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

