Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.01 billion-$14.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.95 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.96-2.00 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.69. 10,509,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,166,617. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. 22nd Century Group reissued an initiates rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.20.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,263,857,000 after acquiring an additional 473,888 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $632,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

