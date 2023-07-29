Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,971.04

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,971.04 ($25.27) and traded as high as GBX 2,190 ($28.08). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,100 ($26.93), with a volume of 802 shares.

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,003.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,970.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £341.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,590.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brooks Macdonald Group

In other news, insider James Rawlingson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,022 ($25.93) per share, with a total value of £10,110 ($12,963.20). 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.