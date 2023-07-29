Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases 365 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,503,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,888. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.