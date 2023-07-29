Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $83.74. 5,123,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.18.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,046 shares of company stock worth $19,145,434 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

