Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.85B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.64 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.48- EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. CIBC raised shares of Celestica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Celestica from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,286,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Celestica has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $21.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.