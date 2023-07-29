Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion. Celestica also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25 EPS.

Celestica Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of CLS stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,286,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. Celestica has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $21.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLS. CIBC raised shares of Celestica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Celestica from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $133,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

