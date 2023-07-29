Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion. Celestica also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLS. CIBC raised shares of Celestica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,286,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,778. Celestica has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,049,000 after acquiring an additional 149,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Celestica by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

