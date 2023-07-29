Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Update

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Celtic Price Performance
CLTFF stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Celtic has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.
Celtic Company Profile
