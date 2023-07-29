Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Update

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

CLTFF stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Celtic has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

