Chain (XCN) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Chain (XCN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain has a market cap of $26.34 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chain Token Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,151,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,782,946,218 tokens. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

