Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.97-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.00 million-$605.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.70-$8.30 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $130.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,792. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

