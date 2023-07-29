Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.97-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.00 million-$605.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.70-$8.30 EPS.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $130.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,792. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
