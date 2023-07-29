Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.27-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,251,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chemours will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

CC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.11.

In other news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

