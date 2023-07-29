Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.51

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Chevron has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chevron to earn $14.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.67. Chevron has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.