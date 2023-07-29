CoinLoan Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $887,235.47 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 74.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. CoinLoan has a market cap of $887,235.47 and $0.18 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 51.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

