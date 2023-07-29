Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Comcast stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 12,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 340,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 43,417 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

