Conflux (CFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $563.00 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $563.00 million and approximately $19.32 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,317.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00323087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.25 or 0.00826296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.61 or 0.00558071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00063383 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00122004 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,074,677,453 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,074,420,376.351277 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17755429 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $13,171,494.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

