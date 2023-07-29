Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $128.00 million-$132.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.99 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

CLB traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $26.09. 597,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.64.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $128.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after purchasing an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 211,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 167.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after buying an additional 565,344 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

