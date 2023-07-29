Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $43.10 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $9.08 or 0.00030969 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.15 billion and $43.10 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00045427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.