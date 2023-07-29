Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.31

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.31 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.64). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 179,462 shares trading hands.

Costain Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £136.96 million, a PE ratio of 495.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.50.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

