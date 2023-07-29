Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Truist Financial

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.78.

NYSE COUR opened at $15.31 on Friday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $336,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 999,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,007,201.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,941,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $336,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 999,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,007,201.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,947,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coursera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Coursera by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Coursera by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

