Creditcoin Market Cap Achieves $47.98 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $47.98 million and $22.73 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 240,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

