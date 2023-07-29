Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,479,060,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.48. 56,626,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,640,746. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.35. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

