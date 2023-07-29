Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after buying an additional 1,077,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.1 %

DAL stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

