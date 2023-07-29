Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Short Interest Update

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Denali Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,908. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

Get Denali Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Denali Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $698,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,664,000.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.