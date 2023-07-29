DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Up 20.2% in July

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DENSO Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DENSO stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.10. 17,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). DENSO had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENSO will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

