Dero Price Hits $4.25 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Dero has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $58.43 million and approximately $30,372.22 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $4.25 or 0.00014491 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,317.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00323087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.25 or 0.00826296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.61 or 0.00558071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00063383 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00122004 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,752,718 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

