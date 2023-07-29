Desjardins Downgrades Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) to Hold

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.70). The company had revenue of C$138.49 million for the quarter.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.