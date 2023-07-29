Desjardins Downgrades Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) to Hold

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.70). The company had revenue of C$138.49 million for the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

