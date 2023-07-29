DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC cut shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DEUZF remained flat at $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $5.95.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

