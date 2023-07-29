Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Update

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, an increase of 109.9% from the June 30th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 20.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Digital Brands Group Price Performance
NASDAQ DBGI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,594. The company has a market cap of $4.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Digital Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.
Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter.
Digital Brands Group Company Profile
Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.
