Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.36.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of DLR opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $136.90.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after buying an additional 3,972,349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,969,000 after buying an additional 1,466,351 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after buying an additional 1,117,161 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 726,325 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

