Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,227,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 9,223,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,290.5 days.
Dno Asa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DTNOF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Dno Asa has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.29.
About Dno Asa
