Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,227,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 9,223,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,290.5 days.

Dno Asa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DTNOF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Dno Asa has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.29.

Get Dno Asa alerts:

About Dno Asa

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.