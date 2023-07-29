Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.60

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.60 and traded as high as C$5.97. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$5.73, with a volume of 10,809 shares trading hands.
Dorel Industries Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.60. The firm has a market cap of C$162.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.93.
About Dorel Industries
Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.
