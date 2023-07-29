Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Up 22.5% in July

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 56,100 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eastside Distilling Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of EAST stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,360. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $2.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 395.21% and a negative net margin of 117.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eastside Distilling

About Eastside Distilling

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EAST Free Report ) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

