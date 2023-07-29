Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.62

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.62 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.95 ($0.10). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 337,799 shares traded.

Eden Research Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.19. The stock has a market cap of £28.58 million, a P/E ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

