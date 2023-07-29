Edwards Lifesciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,055 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 76% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,738 put options.
EW traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.74. 5,128,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,679. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average of $84.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.18.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $804,860.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,870,014.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $804,860.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,870,014.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,046 shares of company stock worth $19,145,434. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
