Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $3.49 on Friday, reaching $458.48. 1,437,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $448.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 746,556 shares of company stock valued at $334,342,879. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

