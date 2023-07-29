ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.0366

ELIS (XLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $13,802.26 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00021494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017398 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,338.69 or 1.00061316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03601521 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $55,464.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

