Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.
TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 11.00%.
TC Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$45.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.44. The company has a market cap of C$45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.70 and a 12 month high of C$69.80.
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
