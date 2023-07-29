Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 11.00%.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.72.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$45.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.44. The company has a market cap of C$45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.70 and a 12 month high of C$69.80.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.